OnePlus 8 Series Camera Details Leaked, 8K Recording Likely to Be Ditched in Favour of 4K HDR

The OnePlus 8 series is expected to be unveiled on April 14th. As we near the launch date, new renders and leaks are trickling in. The latest round of leaks comes from WinFuture and it confirms previous leaks about OnePlus 8 and comes with camera details.

According to the report, OnePlus 8 is expected to come equipped with a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The OnePlus 8 Pro is speculated to offer a bigger 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, previously rumored MEMC chip for boosting content frame-rate will be exclusive to OnePlus 8 Pro. That apart the OnePlus 8 series is also expected to get the much-needed IP rating and the report says OnePlus 8 Pro will offer IP68.

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Features and Specifications

As mentioned earlier, the latest report comes with a bunch of camera details. The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to feature a quad-camera setup consisting of 48MP IMX689 primary sensor, 48MP IMX586 ultra-wide sensor, 3X hybrid zoom telephoto sensor, and a color filter.

OnePlus is doing away with 8K recording on the new OnePlus 8 series despite the fact that Snapdragon 865 supports the same. The company seems to have come up with an alternative technology that will improve 4K video by adding HDR, EIS and OIS to the mix. Furthermore, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to come with an audio zoom facility which will be facilitated by three microphones.

Other camera features on OnePlus 8 includes a “unique style through artistic lighting effects and filters.” The report also mentions a macro mode based on an ultra-wide camera, flicker sensor that helps eliminate flickering in video recording and a night mode. Meanwhile, both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to come with a 16MP front-facing/selfie sensor.

OnePlus 8 is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of 48MP IMX 586 sensor, 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. It misses out on the telephoto zoom/14MP ultra-wide sensor. The OnePlus 8 series is speculated to offer a cinema format for video recording and a recording mode for pets.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to be available a week after the launch event. OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau has revealed that the OnePlus 8 series will support 5G and thus is expected to be more expensive than its predecessor.