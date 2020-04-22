Motorola Edge+ Launched with 90Hz Display, 5G Support, 5000mAh Battery

As expected Motorola has finally pulled the wraps from its latest flagship offering the Motorola Edge+ and the mid-range Edge. Both the devices feature a waterfall display and support 5G.

Motorola Edge+ Price, Features, and Specifications

It has been a while since Motorola has come up with a flagship device. Well, this changes with the Edge+ which comes with all the bells and whistles you would expect from a premium device. To begin with, the Edge+ comes equipped with a 6.7-inch HDR10+ AMOLED display that offers refresh rates of up to 90Hz. Furthermore, the display also houses a 25MP selfie camera in a punch hole.

Motorola Edge+ is powered by Snapdragon 865 paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. On the storage front, the device offers 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The Motorola Edge+ is backed by a humongous 5000mAh battery that supports wireless charging of up to 15W and reverse wireless charging at 5W.

Camera options include a quad rear camera setup with 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom,16MP ultra-wide angle cam, and finally a ToF camera. Other camera features include 6K video recording and macro photos. Motorola Edge+ will go on sale on May 14 and will be priced starting at $1000. In the US it will be available with Verizon, meanwhile, the global version will be launched in May at €1,199 ($1,297).

Motorola Edge Price, Features, and Specifications

Motorola Edge borrows design cues from the Edge+. It also shares the same 6.7-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, however, the device misses out on HDR10+ support. Under the hood lies a Snapdragon 756G paired with 6GB of RAM. Motorola Edge is only available in 128GB variant, however, it manages to pack in a microSD card slot.

On the imaging front, the Motorola Edge features a triple rear camera setup that is similar to Edge+. The only difference is that 108MP primary sensor is swapped with a 64MP primary sensor on the Motorola Edge. The selfie camera shapes up in the form of a 25MP punch hole camera. Backing up the device is a slightly smaller 4,500mAh battery that supports wired charging of up to 18W. Sadly though it misses out on wireless charging. Both the devices run Android 10.

The Motorola Edge will be available in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe in May and is priced at €599 ($648).