Motorola Is Likely to Launch Its Next Flagship Smartphone on April 22nd

In the recent past, Motorola is mostly focussing on budget and mid-range devices perhaps this is one of the reasons why we haven’t seen a flagship from their device. All that is going to change as Motorola has put up a teaser which confirms an online-only launch event on April 22.

As per rumors, Motorola Edge, a flagship device packing class-leading hardware slapped with a near-stock Android will be launched. Interestingly Motorola Edge is expected to come in two models, one powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 while the other will be powered by Snapdragon 765. Needless to say, the Motorola Edge will likely end up appeasing premium buyers and mid-range buyers.

Thankfully, Motorola Edge has been leaked previously and we already know a fair share about the upcoming Motorola Edge. To begin with, the flagship is hinted to arrive with a 108MP primary sensor. That apart, the device will come equipped with a 90Hz display, up to 12GB of RAM and a gigantic 5000mAh battery.

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/FNqbOskRxg — Motorola (@Moto) April 13, 2020

We are pretty sure that the Motorola Edge with Snapdragon 765 will lose out on some of the features and will be priced lesser than the one with Snapdragon 865. It is speculated that the lower-end Motorola Edge model will feature a 64MP sensor as opposed to the 108 on the flagship. Other details include a hole-punch selfie camera, 3.5mm headphone jack.

Motorola will pull the wraps from Motorola Edge on April 22nd, 11 AM CDT. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the launch event will be online only. Interestingly. Motorola was expected to launch the Edge devices at the MWC. As we all know, the event was canceled and thus the Motorola Edge launch was delayed as well.