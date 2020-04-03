Moto G8 Power Lite with 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Launched

Motorola has pulled the wraps from Moto G8 Power Lite. The latest smartphone from Lenovo-owned Motorola comes with a large 5000mAh battery and is a watered-down version of Moto G8 Power.

Moto G8 Power Lite Features and Specifications

Moto G8 Power comes equipped with a 6.5-inch waterdrop-style notch display set at a resolution of 729×1600 pixels. Under the hood lies MediaTek Helio P35 coupled with 4GB of RAM. On the storage front, the device offers 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

Moto G8 Power Lite includes a triple rear camera setup consisting of 16-megapixel primary sensor, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth lens. Other camera features include HDR, beauty mode, dual camera blur, Google Lens and panorama mode. Front camera/selfie camera shapes up in the form of an 8MP sensor. The fingerprint sensor is placed at the back and the device is water repellent.

Motorola’s Power series is known for humongous batteries and G8 Power Lite is no different. The G8 Power Lite is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports charging speeds of up to 10W. Furthermore, it comes with the usual bevy of connectivity options like 4G LTE, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 and A-GPS.

Moto G8 Power Lite Price and Availability

Moto G8 Power Lite runs on Android 9 and is priced at EUR 169 ($182) and will be available in Mexico and Germany. In the next couple of weeks, the Moto G8 Power Lite will release in other regions including Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As far as colors are concerned, the Moto G8 Power Lite will be available in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue.