Leaked Google Pixel 4a Retail Box Shows Off Rear Camera Bump

Last month we had leaked billboard images for Pixel 4a. The latest leak shows off the Pixel 4a in full glory and this includes the packaging. As far as packaging is concerned it is similar to previous Pixel devices, however, you do get a look at the device.

Designwise not much seems to have changed. The Pixel 4a seems to draw quite a bit of inspiration from its predecessor. On the back, the Pixel 4a sports a square-shaped camera bump similar to the ones on Pixel 4. That being said, the device misses out on dual camera setup and instead settles with a single lens. This is not necessarily a bad thing as Pixel devices with single-lens offer great imaging capacity as opposed to its competitors.

The camera bump also houses the LED flash, meanwhile, the power button comes in painted white. On the specifications front, the Pixel 4a is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Other features include Android 10 and fast charging option.

The Google Pixel 4a was expected to be launched during Google I/O 2020, however, Google has canceled the event due to the COVID-19 outbreak and we are not sure when the Pixel 4a will be released. Pixel 4a is expected to be priced around $500 which is not bad if you ask me.

Google Pixel devices are known for its camera capabilities, priority Android updates, and exclusive features. The Google Pixel 3a helped double sales and DxO Mark said that camera performance on Pixel 3a matches that of Pixel 3. We hope that Pixel 4a manages to offer a superlative camera experience and sell in great numbers.