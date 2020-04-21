Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Rumored to Come with S-Pen, 120Hz Display

Thanks to Samsung, foldable displays might end up being mainstream in the next couple of years. The company announced Galaxy Fold last year and if rumor mills are to be believed then they are working on Galaxy Fold 2. The new device is likely to be inspired by Galaxy Fold and the recently launched Galaxy Z Flip.

Sources from Supply Chain claim that the rumored Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a bigger display measuring 7.6-inch when opened. Furthermore, the display will offer a resolution of 2213×1689 pixels and support refresh rates of up to 120Hz. Also present is a single punch hole camera on the front. Samsung will reportedly use thin glass technology to improve durability on the Galaxy Fold 2.

Samsung is rumored to bundle the new Galaxy Fold 2 with an S-Pen. This seems like a welcome addition considering the mammoth display. Apparently Samsung is using a new top sheet so that S-Pen will not scratch the foldable display. Samsung is also expected to do away with larger bezels and tweak the design.

When folded, the Galaxy Fold 2 is rumored to offer a 6.23-inch display with refresh rates of up to 60Hz. On the camera front, Samsung is most likely to borrow the quad rear camera unit from the Samsung Galaxy S20+. This means it will include 12MP primary sensor, telephoto sensor, ultra-wide-angle, and a ToF sensor. Furthermore, the device is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 865. This time around Samsung will offer a 5G Galaxy Fold 2 variant and the device might pack in a humongous 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 45W. Lastly, the storage options will run up to 512GB.

To this date, smartphones with foldable displays have suffered from durability issues. We understand that the technology is still in its infancy, however, it is still risky to spend an excess of a thousand dollars on a fragile smartphone.