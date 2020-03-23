ZTE Axon 11 5G Launched in China, Features Snapdragon 765G, 8GB RAM

ZTE has pulled the wraps from Axon 11 5G its first 5G smartphone. The mid-range device supports dual-mode 5G and prices start at just 2,698 Yuan ($380.)

The Axon 11 5G comes equipped with a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a water notch selfie camera. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 765G chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, Axon 11 5G offers 256GB of internal storage.

Camera options on the Axon 11 5G include a quad-camera setup that consists of 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Front-facing camera/selfie camera shapes up in the form of a 20MP unit. Furthermore, the device backed by a 4,000mAh battery pack that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+. Also on offer is an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Axon 11 5G comes with the usual bevy of connectivity options including WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C. The device will run on ZTE MiFavor 10 based on Android 10 since the device is China-exclusive it will not support Google apps.

The ZTE Axon 11 5G is available for preorder in China. Prices start at 2,658 yuan ($380) for the 6GB/128GB version, 2,998 yuan ($420) for the 8GB/256GB variant and lastly the 8GB/256GB variant is priced at 3,398 yuan ($480.) As of now, the device seems to be China exclusive as ZTE has not announced anything about global availability.