ZTE Axon 11 5G Launched in China, Features Snapdragon 765G, 8GB RAM

Posted by on Mar 23, 2020 in Android Phones

ZTE has pulled the wraps from Axon 11 5G its first 5G smartphone. The mid-range device supports dual-mode 5G and prices start at just 2,698 Yuan ($380.)

The Axon 11 5G comes equipped with a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a water notch selfie camera. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 765G chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, Axon 11 5G offers 256GB of internal storage.

Camera options on the Axon 11 5G include a quad-camera setup that consists of 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Front-facing camera/selfie camera shapes up in the form of a 20MP unit. Furthermore, the device backed by a 4,000mAh battery pack that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+. Also on offer is an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Axon 11 5G comes with the usual bevy of connectivity options including WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C. The device will run on ZTE MiFavor 10 based on Android 10 since the device is China-exclusive it will not support Google apps.

The ZTE Axon 11 5G is available for preorder in China. Prices start at 2,658 yuan ($380) for the 6GB/128GB version, 2,998 yuan ($420) for the 8GB/256GB variant and lastly the 8GB/256GB variant is priced at 3,398 yuan ($480.) As of now, the device seems to be China exclusive as ZTE has not announced anything about global availability.