Xiaomi Teases 40W Wireless Charging Tech in a New Video

Xiaomi is testing a super-fast 40W charging system. The company has put up a teaser video that shows off 40W wireless charging. Xiaomi times the device charging and shows how snappy the charging process is.

As you can see in the video, the device gets 57% of charge in 20 minutes and 100% charge in 40 minutes. The wireless charger is being used to charge a device with a 4,000mAh battery. We have seen Samsung offering 15W of wireless charging while the others like Apple offer only 7.5W. Meanwhile, Qi accessories typically offer 5W which is not much, to be honest.

It makes very little sense to compromise on a slower charging rate for the convenience of wireless charging. However, fast wireless charging comes with a few disadvantages of its own. To begin with, the wireless charging coil often generates heat. It might turn fatal if the charging coil in a fast-charging setup heats to such an extent that it causes damage to the device battery. Even worse, the battery might overheat and catch fire or explode.

We wonder how Xiaomi manages to dissipate heat generated by a 40W wireless charger. The company claims that temperature won’t be an issue on the new charger. That being said, we need to test the new charger on a phone to affirm the same. Until that happens, the 40W wireless charging by Xiaomi is more or less just a concept. On a related note, Vivo recently revealed a 60W wireless charger on the APEX 2020 concept phone.

Last year Xiaomi announced 30W Mi Charge Turbo wireless charging. The 30W setup charged a 4,000mAh battery from zero to 100 in 70 minutes, which is 30 minutes longer than the 40W setup. Xiaomi has apparently used a 5-layer nanocrystal receiver to achieve a conversion efficiency of 98 percent while keeping a check on the temperature. In all likelihood, the company will improvise the existing wireless charging setup and make it capable to handle 40W.

Are you excited about Xiaomi’s 40W wireless charging tech? Let us know in the comments below.

[via Weibo]