Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 with 4G, USB-C, 5000 mAh Battery Launched in the U.S.

Samsung has launched its latest tablet, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4. The new tablet offers LTE connectivity, generous 10-hour battery life and much more.

The 2020 Galaxy Tab A 8.4 is unmistakenly a budget offering from Samsung. The Galaxy Tab A 8.4 comes equipped with an 8.4-inch display that offers a resolution of 1920×1200 at an aspect ratio of 16:10. Camera options include a 5MP sensor on the front and an 8MP sensor at the rear. The company claims that the 5000mAh battery is capable of powering the device for 10 hours.

Under the hood lies an Exynos 7904 Octa-Core processor clocked at 1.8GHz and paired with 3GB of RAM. As far as storage is concerned you don’t have many options. The Galaxy Tab A 8.4 is only sold in 32GB variant, however, you can further expand the memory with the help of a microSD card slot. Audio features include a headphone jack and dual Dolby Atmos speakers.

The 2020 Galaxy Tab A 8.4 is available for Verizon Wireless and can be had in Mocha color. Designwise there is nothing much to talk about, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 looks like a regular fare budget tablet. Galaxy Tab A 8.4 is priced at $279 and will soon be available on AT&T, Sprint, US Cellular, and T-Mobile. If you buy a Verizon model then it will start shipping this week.

Samsung seems to have cut quite a few corners on Galaxy Tab A 8.4. To begin with, it doesn’t come with DeX support, a feature seen on more expensive Galaxy Tab S models. The camera unit lacks a LED flash at the rear. Most importantly, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 still runs on Android Pie which is surprising since Android 10 is already around for quite some time.