Samsung Wants to Help Fight Coronavirus by Disinfecting Your Galaxy Device for Free

Tech companies are helping people cope up with coronavirus outbreak in different ways. Most of them are asking employees to work from home while Apple is offering unlimited sick leave for workers exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus. Samsung has launched a new ‘Galaxy Sanitizing Service’ which will disinfect your smartphone in order to keep coronavirus at bay.

All you need to do is take your Samsung Galaxy phone to the nearest company stores. Samsung will disinfect your phone free of cost. Samsung has service centers and Galaxy Experience stores in 19 countries. Generally, companies don’t recommend users to disinfect their phones as the chemicals can cause damages to the device. But in this case, you have nothing to worry about as technicians at stores will do it for you and your warranty won’t be affected as well.

Samsung is apparently using UV-C light to disinfect your phones. The light is capable of killing both viruses and bacteria from the surface of your phone. The service will be available in 19 countries including the United States, Argentina, Chile, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

Samsung is yet to announce the program officially. We are not sure whether a sanitization program exists or not. However, a page from the Samsung website mentions the program for Malaysian customers. The company has removed the page. Samsung might soon announce the sanitization program. The coronavirus outbreak is wreaking havoc and in times like this small gestures go a long way. It is heartwarming to see companies and individuals coming together when it comes to fighting the outbreak.