Samsung AKG N400 Launched, Features ANC, IPX7 Water Resistance

AKG an audio brand owned by Samsung has announced AKG N400, its first true wireless earbuds. The AKG N400 was spotted on a product page on Samsung’s South Korean website.

The AKG N400 comes equipped with a noise cancellation feature and is rated to last for five hours on a single charge. Furthermore, the battery life increases to six hours if you turn off the ANC. Interestingly, the AKG N400 seems to rival Samsung’s very own Galaxy Bud true wireless headphones. Samsung claims that Galaxy Buds are tuned by AKG.

We presumed that both the Galaxy Buds and AKG N400 would be similar, however thats not true. In fact, the AKG N400 is a much more premium wireless earbud and offers IPX7 water resistance. In other words, the AKG wireless buds can survive even after a complete dip into the water. However, Galaxy Buds Plus offers lower-rated IPX3 protection. It is also worth noting that Galaxy Buds Plus doesn’t offer a noise-canceling feature while the AKG does.

Speaking of similarities, both the Galaxy Buds Plus and AKG N400 offer wireless charging, support Siri, Google Assistant, and Bixby. The AKG N400 is priced at around $190 and is currently available only in South Korea. On the hardware front, the new AKG pair comes with 8.2mm drivers with a frequency response of 10Hz-20KHz. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 and features capacitive touch controls on both the buds.

Designwise, the new AKG N400 offers Comfy foam tips and you can also choose from other ear tips. Call quality is an important aspect of wireless earbuds and AKG 400 offers two microphones on each earbud. The AKG N400 can be had in three colors including black, blue and navy.