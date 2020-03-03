Pixel Update Brings New Features like Motion Sense Gestures, AR Effects, Emoji, More

The best part of owning a Pixel phone is that it gets new features with every update. Most of the times the new features are Pixel exclusive and are not available on other Android phones. Last time around, Google offered a couple of new features like a filter for robocalls. Now the second update ushers in features like new music control, photo and video features, new emoji, and emergency help feature.

Google unveiled Motion Sense gesture control alongside Pixel 4. Motion Sense is a handy tool when you don’t want to touch your phone. All you need to do is wave your hand over the phone and access features like skip forward or go back to a previous song. The latest update adds new features to Motion Sense. You will be able to pause and resume music via a tapping gesture. Google says that the feature will come in handy when you want to pause music while having a conversation.

Google has also added a Personal Safety App to Pixel 4. The app is designed to detect if you have been involved in a car crash and checks if you need any help. Furthermore, users residing in the U.S. can call 911 with the help of voice command or tap. Eventually, the phone shares your location and other details with the emergency services. As you might have already noticed, the feature works on a similar line as the Emergency Services feature on Apple Watch.

The update also baked in new AR effects into Google Duo. AR Effects are designed in such a way that they change with your expression and move across the screen. As far as the camera is concerned, the update lets Pixel 4 users create images with depth. This is especially useful for creating 3D photos for Facebook and Portrait Blur feature.

Thanks to the update, Pixel users will get emoji version 12.1 update and will be able to access 169 new emojis. Google Pay now allows you to swipe through credit and debit cards by holding the power button. The feature will debut in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Singapore, and Taiwan. Google Pay now delivers real-time flight updates. All you need to do is take a screenshot of the boarding pass and add it to Google Pay. The feature will roll out to all countries that support Google Pay and will be available for Pixel 3, 3a and 4.

Google has also added a Live Caption feature to Pixel 2. You will also be able to schedule when Dark Theme will go on and off. Other new features include easier access to medical emergency features and improvisations to Adaptive brightness. The update is currently being rolled out and it is only a matter of time before you get it on your Pixel device.

