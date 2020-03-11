Leaked Pixel 4a Advertising Material Confirms $399 Price Tag

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, a majority of big events from companies like Google are being canceled. This means we are not sure as to when Google will announce Pixel 4a. Popular leakster Evan Blass has posted a billboard design for the Pixel 4a. The billboard shows off the design and one of the variations also mentions pricing detail.

As you can see the Billboard shots seem to be photoshopped and are rather sloppy if you ask me. However, Evan Blass has been pretty spot on until now and in all likelihood the pictures are real. Google is no stranger when it comes to billboard advertising and perhaps it is trying out variations of billboard design.

The Pixel 4a pictured on the billboard looks neat with slim bezels and a punch-hole camera on the top. From the looks of it, the device will feature a square camera bump at the rear. Also seen are the camera bump and different colors. As always, Google is advertising Assistant, Maps, and Photos. One of the designs mentions that Pixel 4a will be priced at $399 which seems like pretty aggressive pricing.

In a previous leak, we have already seen a hands-on video of Pixel 4a. The device in question runs Android 10 and looks like a late-stage prototype. The Google Pixel 4a is expected to come with a 5.8-inch FHD+ display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 paired to 6GB of RAM. On the storage front, the device is likely to offer 64GB. As far as the battery is concerned the Pixel 4a is likely to be powered by a 3,080mAh unit.