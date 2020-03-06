Oppo Find X2 and X2 Pro Launched, Features 120Hz QHD+ Display, 5G Support

Oppo is known for ushering in new trends in the smartphone industry. They introduced the world to a pop-up camera, a 10x hybrid screen, 65W fast charging, and an under-screen camera. Oppo launched the Find X in 2018 and ever since the Find X series has been neglected. Now the company is back with Find X2 and X2 Pro, a high-specced device that comes with 5G support.

Both the phones share a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 240Hz touch sampling. As expected both the Oppo X2 and X2 Pro come with Color OS 7.1 based on Android 10.

Oppo Find X2 Features and Specifications

Oppo Find X2 is powered by Snapdragon 865 and paired to a 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal memory. However, the device misses out on an external memory card slot. On the imaging front, the Find X2 boasts of a triple rear camera setup consisting of 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, 12MP ultrawide angle lens, and 13MP telephoto that offers 5x hybrid zoom.

The 12MP ultrawide angle unit is made of Sony IMX708 sensor with a 16:9 aspect ration. Moving on, the 13MP telephoto lens offers an optical magnification of up to 3x. The selfie camera on the Find X2 shapes up in the form of a 32MP Sony IMX616 sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera setup offers Ultra Night Mode.

The Find X2 is backed by a 4,200mAh battery and supports up to 65W VOOC 2.0 Flash Charge. Connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, however, the device misses out on a 3.5mm audio jack. The Find X2 is being sold in two colors, Ocean Glass and Black Ceramic. It is priced at €999 ($1,129) and expected to be available in early May.

Oppo Find X2 Pro Features and Specifications

The Find X2 Pro arrives with premium features and an advanced camera setup that is better specced than the Find X2. The Oppo Find X2 Pro shares the main 48MP sensor with the Find X2. The biggest difference is that the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor is accompanied by a larger F/2.2 lens as opposed to the F/1.7 on Find X2. The Find X2 Pro shares the 32MP selfie camera sensor with the Find X2.

Meanwhile, the 13MP telephoto lens comes with an F/3.0 lens that boasts up to 5X optical magnification, 10x hybrid zoom, and 60x digital zoom. Oppo has fitted the Find X2 Pro with a bigger 4,260mAh battery that supports 65W Super VOOC 2.0 Flash Charge technology. Interestingly, the Find X2 Pro also offers IP68 water and dust resistance and will be available in Vegan Leather Orange and Black Ceramic Finishes. As far as pricing is concerned, the Find X2 Pro will retail at €1,199 ($1,355) and will be available starting early May.