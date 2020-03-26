OnePlus Extends Its Return Policy, Warranties to Help Customers during COVID-19 Outbreak

Tech companies have been doing their bit when it comes to helping people cope with the COVID-19 outbreak. OnePlus has now announced that it will extend return policies and warranties.

OnePlus has outlined all the measures taken to safeguard its employees and customers from coronavirus. The blog post claims that OnePlus is adopting stricter hygiene, enhanced cleaning procedures, sanitation requirements and is also allowing employees to work from home. Furthermore, the company also says that it is following guidelines set forth by local governing bodies and public health authorities.

OnePlus has extended its return policies and has also increased the warranty period. OnePlus customers with warranty expiring between March 1st and May 30th has been extended to May 31st. The move is very thoughtful as repair expenses could drain customers’ pockets during such tough times.

Moving on, OnePlus has extended the return period. Typically, OnePlus expects returns for up to 15 days after delivery. However, the same is now extended to 30 days. That apart, OnePlus has also announced that it will be offering free shipping, replacements, and repairs.

Thats not all, the company is also working on a “back-up device” program. In other words, OnePlus will loan you a standby till the time your device gets repaired. That being said, the program might only be available in Europe and North America. Recently Apple also announced that it will be extending its return policy.

Most parts of the world are practicing lockdown. In times like these, a smartphone becomes a very crucial tool. Not only can people stay in touch with each other virtually, but they also use a smartphone for entertainment and to stay updated.