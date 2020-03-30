OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro to Be Unveiled via Livestream on April 14th

Thanks to a series of leaks we already know a fair bit about the upcoming OnePlus 8 series. Pete Lau, the company CEO had earlier revealed that all the models in the OnePlus 8 series will support 5G. Now the company has announced that OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be launched on April 14th. As expected it will be a virtual event and live-streamed globally.

As per a recent OnePlus 8 leak, the device is expected to feature you can see the leaked image points at a punch-hole camera on the front, curved screen, no headphone jack, and a rather sleek design language. On the imaging front, the OnePlus 8 is expected to sport a triple rear camera that consists of a 48MP primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and 2MP macro lens.

Rumor mills suggest that OnePlus 8 might also support wireless charging. The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to come equipped with a display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. In a recent interview, Pete Lau has said that the OnePlus 8 series will be more expensive as it will offer 5G support. At this point in time, it is not clear if the company will offer a much affordable 4G variant.

Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 pro are expected to feature a Snapdragon 865 processor and RAM options of up to 12GB. Most importantly, OnePlus 8 is also likely to come with IP68 water-resistance rating, a feature that is long overdue.

This year around OnePlus is likely to launch three models. The OnePlus 8 Lite seems like a replacement for mid-segment OnePlus X. That being said, a budget OnePlus device is likely on the cards. All the new OnePlus devices will most likely be powered by Snapdragon 865 and will be launched in the first half of this year.