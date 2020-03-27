Leaked OnePlus 8 Image Hints at Punch-Hole Camera, 6.5-inch Display

It is the time of year when OnePlus unveils its new flagship offering. We have come across many OnePlus rumors and the latest one claims that even the smaller OnePlus 8 model will come equipped with a relatively larger display.

The leaked image comes from OnLeaks who has an impressive track record. As you can see the leaked image points at a punch-hole camera on the front, curved screen, no headphone jack, and a rather sleek design language. On the imaging front, the OnePlus 8 is expected to sport a triple rear camera that consists of a 48MP primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and 2MP macro lens.

The latest report falls in line with an earlier report since it corroborates almost every specification. OnePlus 8 is expected to arrive with a 6.55-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM. On the storage front, the OnePlus 8 is likely to be offered in 128GB and 256GB variants. That apart all the models in OnePlus 8 series will support 5G and thus might end up being slightly on the expensive side.

This year around OnePlus is likely to launch three models. The OnePlus 8 Lite seems like a replacement for mid-segment OnePlus X. That being said, a budget OnePlus device is likely on the cards. All the new OnePlus devices will most likely be powered by Snapdragon 865 and will be launched in the first half of this year.

Our Take

In all likelihood, OnePlus will fit a much smaller display on the OnePlus 8 Lite. It is interesting to see how a majority of smartphone manufacturers are shifting towards larger displays. Since the OnePlus 8 is speculated to feature a 6.55-inch display, the Pro model is likely to offer a much larger 6.9-inch display.