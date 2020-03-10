OnePlus CEO Says OnePlus 8 Series Will Be More Expensive and Offer 5G Support

OnePlus CEO has often revealed details about upcoming devices in interviews and social media. Now Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus has revealed quite a bit about OnePlus 8 in an interview with CNET. He spoke at lengths about 5G support on new devices and confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series will support 5G.

In the interview, Lau said, “I want to restate our commitment to 5G and our long term investment,” he also added that “We’ve been investing in 5G for several years and we see this as the direction going forward and one we’re very much committed to.”

Pete has confirmed that both OnePlys 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will offer 5G support. Currently, smartphone makers are offering 5G support only for the Pro or the top of the line variant. It is refreshing to see OnePlus offering 5G support on all the variants. Every year OnePlus releases a normal and a Pro version, the company is expected to follow the tradition this year as well. Rumors also suggest that OnePlus 8 might support wireless charging.

Our Take

As of now, it is confirmed that OnePlus 8 will support 5G and will be more expensive than the predecessor. We are not sure how OnePlus will handle the pricing part. Years ago, OnePlus made a mark for itself by offering flagship specs at affordable price. Every year OnePlus increases the price of its newer devices and some are complaining that it is not as affordable as it used to be. If OnePlus offers 5G on both the new variants then the price will be hiked considerably. We are not sure how buyers will react to the pricing. On a separate note, it is rumored that the ‘OnePlus 8 Lite’ variant is also in the making. However, Pete Lau didn’t mention or even indirectly hint at a budget OnePlus offering. OnePlus 8 Series is expected to be unveiled early next month.