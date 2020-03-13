Nubia Launches Red Magic 5G Gaming Phone with 144Hz Display Refresh Rate

In the recent past, we have seen a slew of devices boasting of displays with higher refresh rates. Most of them are gaming phones and the high refresh rate is expected to help enhance the gaming experience. Now Nubia has announced the Red Magic 5G, its latest gaming smartphone with a staggering 144Hz display.

Nubia Red 5G Features and Specifications

The Nubia Red 5G comes with updated hardware and as you can guess by the name it supports 5G. The Nubia Red 5G comes equipped with a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate. Smartphones like Galaxy S20 and Oppo Find X2 are offering 120Hz display. Apart from the class-leading gaming experience, the higher refresh rate should also help elevate the overall user experience.

The Nubia Red 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 8GB/12GB/16GB RAM. On the storage front, you can choose between 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Backing the device is a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 55W via USB-C.

Camera features on the Nubia Red 5G include a triple rear camera setup consisting of 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, and 2MP macro shooter. Furthermore, the device also offers RGB lighting effects, a feature that is seen on most of the gaming phones. Nubia has also added shoulder buttons that minimize latency with the help of a 300Hz sampling rate.

On the software front, the Nubia Red 5G runs on Android 10 wrapped with Red Magic OS. Connectivity features include WiFi 6, headphone jack and USB Type-C. Nubia Red 5G is available in three colors including Mars Red, Black, and Cyber Neon. The device will go on sale starting next week and the price starts from 3,799 ($538) and goes all the way up to 4,999 Yuan ($712) for the top of the line variant.