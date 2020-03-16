Nokia C2 Launches with Android Pie Go, User Removable Battery

Since the MWC was called off due to the coronavirus epidemic, smartphone makers are scheduling their own events. Nokia has pulled the wraps from a new budget offering called Nokia C2.

Interestingly it has been only a couple of months since Nokia launched C1. Perhaps it is due to the fact that C1 came with 3G that Nokia Felt the need to replace it. The Nokia C2 comes equipped with a 5.7-inch LCD HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood lies a Quad-core Unisoc processor clocked at 1.3GHz and paired with 1GB of RAM. Furthermore, the Nokia C2 is backed by a 2,800mAh user-accessible battery. On the storage front, the device offers 16GB of internal storage which is further expandable via microSD card slot.

The Nokia C2 sports a 5MP camera with an LED flash on both front and rear. Connectivity options on the Nokia C2 include Micro USB, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2. As far as color is concerned you have only two choices, Cyan, and Black. Nokia C2 runs on Android 9 Pie Go Edition.

The Nokia C2 is a budget offering and will likely be restricted to emerging markets like Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. That being said, Nokia has not announced timing or availability details. Even the pricing details for Nokia C2 are kept under the wraps. Considering the price of its predecessor we expect Nokia C2 to be priced within $100.

Entry-level Android phones are popular in developing countries and Android Go is designed for phones with smaller RAM and processing prowess. Meanwhile, manufacturers can offer Android Go devices at lower price points since they don’t have to bake in high-end hardware. On the other hand, Google also offers Lite versions of popular apps. These apps are smaller in size, pack in the essential features and are designed to work on unreliable or weaker internet connection.