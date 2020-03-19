HMD Launches Nokia 8.3 5G, World’s First Smartphone to Support Global 5G

Smartphone manufacturers are live streaming their events after MWC was canceled due to coronavirus outbreak. As expected HMD unveiled three new devices today. The company pulled the wraps from Nokia 5.3, 1.3 and 8.3.

Nokia 8.3 Features and Specifications

The Nokia 8.3 is the world’s first smartphone to support global 5G. This means the Nokia 8.3 can support 5G across all bands in global roaming and is the first smartphone to do so. The device features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a hole punch selfie camera. Under the hood lies Snapdragon 756G paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

Camera options on the Nokia 8.3 include a quad rear camera setup consisting of 64MP primary sensor with Zeiss optics, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP depth sensor, and macro sensors. The secondary camera/selfie camera is a 24MP unit housed in a punch hole. The fingerprint sensor is placed in the power button at the side and also present is a button dedicated to Google Assistant. Lastly, the Nokia 8.3 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

As far as pricing is concerned, the Nokia 8.3 5G starts at €599 ($639) for the 6/64GB variant, an 8GB/128GB variant is priced at €649 ($692). The device is expected to be available in the summer.

Nokia 5.3 Features and Specifications

The Nokia 5.3 is unmistakably a mid-range phone. It comes with a 6.55-inch 720p display and is powered by Snapdragon 655. On the storage front, the device is available in a 64GB variant. The Nokia 5.3 boasts of a quad rear camera setup with 13MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and macro lens. Other features include USB-C port, headphone jack, fingerprint sensor and dedicated Google Assistant button. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and the 3GB/64GB variant is priced at €189 ($200).

Both the Nokia 8.3 5G and 5.3 runs on Android 10 and as with all Nokia devices you will get guaranteed OS updates for two years.

Nokia 1.3 Features and Specifications

Nokia 1.3 is the entry-level smartphone from HMD. It comes equipped with a large 5.71-inch display and is powered by Snapdragon 215. The Nokia 1.3 is available on only one variant i.e 1GB/16GB RAM. You can further expand the memory to 400GB via a microSD card slot. Nokia has fitted an 8MP camera with LED at the rear and a 5MP front-facing camera. Furthermore, Nokia 1.3 runs on Android 10 Go.

Nokia 1.3 supports the usual bevy of connectivity options including 4G, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, microUSB and headset port. On the pricing front, the Nokia 1.3 retails at €95($100).