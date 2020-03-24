Leaked Images Shows the Huawei P40, P40 Pro in its Full Glory, Prices Start at €799

As we inch towards the official Huawei P40 series launch, the device has been leaked in all its glory. The latest leak from WinFuture includes multiple images of both the P40 and P40 Pro and also details about pricing.

The Huawei P40 Pro is expected to be powered by Kirin 990 5G and will support 5G bands across Europe. However, in some countries, Huawei P40 Pro will only be available in 4G avatar. That being said, the Huawei P40 Pro and the P40 will offer 5G support.

As far as specifications are concerned, the P40 Pro is likely to feature a 6.58-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2640×1200. Meanwhile, the punch hole cutout at the top houses the 32MP camera and an IR sensor that improves face unlock accuracy.

On the imaging front, the Pro will come with a quad rear camera setup consisting of 50MP UltraVision primary camera, 40MP sensor meant for videos, 12MP sensor that helps in “50x SuperSensing Zoom.” Storage options include a choice between 128GB/256GB. Other features include an IP68 rating and a 4,200 mAh battery that supports up to 40W of charging.

As expected the Huawei P40 is a bit toned down. Display shapes up in the form of a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED unit with a fingerprint scanner, 32MP punch-hole camera, and a depth sensor. What you won’t get on Huawei P40 is an infrared sensor. The Huawei P40 packs in a triple rear camera setup that includes 50MP primary sensor, 16MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor.

The Huawei P40 is powered by Kirin 990 paired with 8GB of RAM. Storage options include 128GB internal storage which is further expandable via NanoMemory expansion slot. Lastly, the device is expected to be backed by a slightly smaller 3,800mAh battery.

Despite the impressive hardware, both the Huawei devices will lack access to Google’s apps. The absence of Google Apps will not be a deterrent in the domestic market. In markets like Europe, the Huawei P40 series might end up being overshadowed by rivals that offer access to Google apps and services.

The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro are expected to be available in silver, gold, white and black colors in Europe. As far as pricing is concerned, the Huawei P40 is likely to retail at a starting price of 799 Euros ($862) while the P40 Pro is expected to be priced at 999 Euros($1078).