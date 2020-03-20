Google I/O Cancelled Entirely, Will Not Take Place ‘in Any Capacity This Year’

This year we have seen major tech events as MWC got canceled. Manufacturers are hosting their own events and keeping it virtual-only due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Earlier this month Google had announced that I/O 2020 will be virtual and can only be streamed. However, now Google has entirely canceled I/O 2020.

Google says I/O 2020 will not be taking place “in any capacity this year.”

Out of concern for the health and safety of our developers, employees, and local communities — and in line with recent “shelter in place” orders by the local Bay Area counties — we sadly will not be holding I/O in any capacity this year.” Right now, the most important thing all of us can do is focus our attention on helping people with the new challenges we all face. Please know that we remain committed to finding other ways to share platform updates with you through our developer blogs and community forums.”

Google I/O 2020 was supposed to take place in California. However, California Gov has issued orders asking all residents to stay at home except for essential activities. The order doesn’t come with an end date and is instead accompanied by a notice that says the restrictions will be in place “until further notice.”

I/O 2020 is Google’s biggest event of the year. The developer conference is held in Mountain View every year and major announcements like Pixel launch, new software feature, and latest Android beta features are announced at the event.