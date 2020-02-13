Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro with 108MP Camera, Snapdragon 865 Launched in China

Xiaomi has pulled the wraps from Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. The new devices from Xiaomi come armed with a quad-camera setup and are powered by Snapdragon 865. The 108MP camera is definitely the highlight and the Mi 10/Mi 10 Pro is the first Xiaomi device to feature punch-hole display for the selfie camera.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Features and Specifications

As expected the Mi 10 Pro packs in a couple of extra features and better hardware as opposed to the Mi 10. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED FullHD+ display and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Furthermore, the display is capable of offering a peak brightness of up to 1200nit and comes with DC dimming feature.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has a lot to offer on-camera front, the quad-camera setup at rear consists of 108MP primary sensor, 12MP telephoto, 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Other features include OIS, EIS and the usual mix of AI options. Interestingly, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro supports up to 8K resolution video recording. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 50W (wired). Meanwhile, you can also reverse charge other devices at 10W.

On the storage front, the Mi 10 Pro is offered in three variants, 8GB RAM/256GB storage priced at 4,999 Yuan ($715), 12GB/256GB storage priced at 5,499 Yuan ($787) and the top of the line 12GB/512GB variant priced at 5,699 Yuan ($860). Preorders for Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will begin on February 18 and the device can be had in either Blue or White color.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Features and Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 shares the 6.67-inch AMOLED display and the 108MP primary camera sensor. However, the rear camera unit is a downgrade from Pro Edition. It doesn’t come with a telephoto camera and instead packs in a 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro sensor. Furthermore, the ultrawide angle lens is 13MP as opposed to 20MP on the Pro. Thankfully, the Mi 10 offers 8K video shooting and comes with a mammoth 4,780mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 30W.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is available in three variants, the 8GB/128GB is priced at 3,999 yuan ($572), 8GB/256GB is priced at 4,299 yuan($615) and the top of the line 12GB/256GB variant is priced at $673.

[via Xiaomi]