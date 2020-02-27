Samsung Promises to Work on Galaxy S20 Ultra’s Camera Bug

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series was introduced early this month. The device is yet to ship to customers, however, Samsung is already busy fixing a camera issue. Apparently reviewers have found a bug on the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera. Now Samsung has responded and says that it is currently working on a fix.

Samsung told The Verge, “The Galaxy S20 features a groundbreaking, advanced camera system,” they further added that “We are constantly working to optimize performance to deliver the best experience for consumers. As part of this ongoing effort, we are working on a future update to improve the camera experience.”

Samsung has not furnished additional details about the issue. It is worth noting that Galaxy S20 comes equipped with a class-leading 108-MP camera that features a phase-detect system that helps in making autofocus faster. Reviewers have found that the feature is slow and is also inaccurate causing out-of-focus photos. The problem also extends to video recording leading to jittery footage. Moreover, the image processing on the Galaxy S20 Ultra is allegedly causing excessive smoothing in skin tones.

Interestingly, the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20 Plus don’t suffer from the same issue. Perhaps that is because both the devices use a different camera setup as opposed to Galaxy S20 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is touted as the best smartphone camera, however, it is unsettling that the company is yet to fix the niggles. It is quite possible that Samsung will issue a software update to fix the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera issues.

Samsung has not given a timeline as to when the issue will be fixed. In the meantime, the Galaxy S20 series is expected to go on sale on March 6th.

