Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Release Date, Price, and Specs

Samsung unveiled three new Galaxy S20 smartphones, and along with it, the company also announced its second foldable-screen smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip. It is quite different from the Galaxy Fold and it lets go of some hardware specifications to maintains a small form factor. If you wanted to check out the complete specifications, pricing, and availability of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, we have you covered.
The Galaxy Z Flip essentially brings specifications of last year’s Galaxy S10e smartphone in a clamshell form factor. It gets a bigger display than the Galaxy S10e but maintains the same processor, front and rear cameras, side-mounted fingerprint reader, and similar battery capacity.
The Galaxy Z Flip runs Android 10-based One UI 2.1 software and uses the Snapdragon 855+ processor in combination with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. It has a 12MP+12MP dual-camera setup on the outside and a 10MP selfie camera on the inside. Its 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen can be folded into half when the phone is closed.
The headphone jack is missing from the Galaxy Z Flip. The IP rating, as well as the microSD card slot from the Galaxy S10e, are missing as well.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Tech Specs
Please find the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip full technical specifications in the table below:
|Design
|Build
|Aluminum Frame, Gorilla Glass 6 Front & Rear, Adjustable Folding Hinge
|Dimensions
|Folded: 87.4×73.6×17.3mm, Unfolded: 167.3×73.6×7.2mm
|Weight
|183g
|Screen
|Cover
|1.1-inch Super AMOLED, 300×112 pixels
|Main
|6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 22:9 aspect ratio, 2636×1080 pixels, 425ppi, HDR10+, Foldable, Ultra-Thin Glass
|Cameras
|Front
|10MP, Dual-Pixel PD Autofocus, F2.4, 26mm Lens, 1.22µm Pixels, Auto Live HDR
|[email protected], [email protected]/60fps Video Recording
|Rear
|12MP+12MP
|Primary: 12MP, Dual PD Autofocus, F1.8, 27mm Lens, 1.4µm Pixels, Auto Live HDR, OIS
|Secondary: 12MP, F2.2, 13mm Ultrawide Lens, 1.12µm Pixels
|Software
|Operating System
|Android 10
|UI
|Samsung One UI 2.1, Samsung DeX, Bixby Voice Assistant
|Processor
|CPU & GPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 7nm, 64-Bit, Adreno 640 GPU
|Memory
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR4
|Storage
|Internal
|256GB UFS 3.0
|MicroSD Card Slot
|No
|Audio
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, Stereo, Tuned By AKG
|Headphone Jack
|No
|USB Audio
|Yes
|Connectivity
|Wired
|USB 3.1 Type-C, USB OTG
|GPS
|A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo
|Wi-Fi
|Dual-Band Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC
|NFC
|Yes
|MST
|Yes (For Samsung Pay)
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint Reader (Side-Mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Battery
|Sealed
|Two Batteries, 3300mAh Total Capacity, 15W Fast Wired Charging, Wireless Charging
|Other Features
|Samsung Pay, Samsung Dex, Dolby Atmos Audio, Reverse Wireless Charging
Watch the official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip introduction video below:
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Price
The Galaxy Z Flip will be available in three colors: Mirror Black, Mirror Gold, and Mirror Purple. The foldable screen smartphone is priced at $1,380 for the unlocked variant in the US. In European markets, the smartphone is priced at €1,500.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Release Date
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be available for pre-order starting February 14 in most of the important markets around the world and will be available for sale on March 6.
The Galaxy Z Flip already looks like a Motorola RAZR killer, thanks to much more premium build, a better screen, faster hardware specifications, and a similar price. So, which phone will you choose from the Moto RAZR and the Galaxy Z Flip? Do let us know in the comments section below.
