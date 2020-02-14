Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Release Date, Price, and Specs

Samsung unveiled three new Galaxy S20 smartphones, and along with it, the company also announced its second foldable-screen smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip. It is quite different from the Galaxy Fold and it lets go of some hardware specifications to maintains a small form factor. If you wanted to check out the complete specifications, pricing, and availability of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, we have you covered.

The Galaxy Z Flip essentially brings specifications of last year’s Galaxy S10e smartphone in a clamshell form factor. It gets a bigger display than the Galaxy S10e but maintains the same processor, front and rear cameras, side-mounted fingerprint reader, and similar battery capacity.

The Galaxy Z Flip runs Android 10-based One UI 2.1 software and uses the Snapdragon 855+ processor in combination with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. It has a 12MP+12MP dual-camera setup on the outside and a 10MP selfie camera on the inside. Its 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen can be folded into half when the phone is closed.

The headphone jack is missing from the Galaxy Z Flip. The IP rating, as well as the microSD card slot from the Galaxy S10e, are missing as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Tech Specs

Please find the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip full technical specifications in the table below:

Design Build Aluminum Frame, Gorilla Glass 6 Front & Rear, Adjustable Folding Hinge Dimensions Folded: 87.4×73.6×17.3mm, Unfolded: 167.3×73.6×7.2mm Weight 183g Screen Cover 1.1-inch Super AMOLED, 300×112 pixels Main 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 22:9 aspect ratio, 2636×1080 pixels, 425ppi, HDR10+, Foldable, Ultra-Thin Glass Cameras Front 10MP, Dual-Pixel PD Autofocus, F2.4, 26mm Lens, 1.22µm Pixels, Auto Live HDR [email protected], [email protected]/60fps Video Recording Rear 12MP+12MP Primary: 12MP, Dual PD Autofocus, F1.8, 27mm Lens, 1.4µm Pixels, Auto Live HDR, OIS Secondary: 12MP, F2.2, 13mm Ultrawide Lens, 1.12µm Pixels Software Operating System Android 10 UI Samsung One UI 2.1, Samsung DeX, Bixby Voice Assistant Processor CPU & GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 7nm, 64-Bit, Adreno 640 GPU Memory RAM 8GB LPDDR4 Storage Internal 256GB UFS 3.0 MicroSD Card Slot No Audio Loudspeaker Yes, Stereo, Tuned By AKG Headphone Jack No USB Audio Yes Connectivity Wired USB 3.1 Type-C, USB OTG GPS A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo Wi-Fi Dual-Band Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC NFC Yes MST Yes (For Samsung Pay) Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint Reader (Side-Mounted), Gyro, Proximity Battery Sealed Two Batteries, 3300mAh Total Capacity, 15W Fast Wired Charging, Wireless Charging Other Features Samsung Pay, Samsung Dex, Dolby Atmos Audio, Reverse Wireless Charging

Watch the official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip introduction video below:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Price

The Galaxy Z Flip will be available in three colors: Mirror Black, Mirror Gold, and Mirror Purple. The foldable screen smartphone is priced at $1,380 for the unlocked variant in the US. In European markets, the smartphone is priced at €1,500.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Release Date

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be available for pre-order starting February 14 in most of the important markets around the world and will be available for sale on March 6.

The Galaxy Z Flip already looks like a Motorola RAZR killer, thanks to much more premium build, a better screen, faster hardware specifications, and a similar price. So, which phone will you choose from the Moto RAZR and the Galaxy Z Flip? Do let us know in the comments section below.

