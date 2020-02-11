Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Launched with 120Hz Display, 8K Video Recording

Samsung has unveiled the new Galaxy S20 series at the Unpacked Event. The lineup consists of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. All the three devices are offered in a 5G variant and come with a 120Hz display. The company has also upgraded the camera setup on the new devices.

Samsung Galaxy S20

The Samsung Galaxy S20 comes equipped with a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display offering a pixel density of 563ppi. The device is powered by either Exynos 990 or a Snapdragon 856 depending on the region. Interestingly, Galaxy S20 comes with 8GB RAM on the LTE variant while one can opt for 12GB RAM on the 5G variant. That apart, you can further increase the storage with the help of an expandable microSD card slot. Also present is an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and the device is IP68 certified.

Camera options on the Galaxy S20 include a triple rear camera that consists of a 12MP wide-angle sensor, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. Other significant camera features include a 3x hybrid optical zoom and Super-Resolution Zoom of up to 30X. Lastly, the Galaxy S20 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 25W.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ is pretty much similar to the Galaxy S20. The difference lies in display size, battery capacity, and the quad-camera setup at the rear. Storage options for the Galaxy S20+ include a choice between 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The camera setup is borrowed from the Galaxy S20 and the only difference is an additional depth camera at the rear. The device features a 6.7-inch QHD display that offers a pixel density of 525ppi.

Galaxy S20 Ultra

As the name suggests, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is the most premium device in this lineup. The Galaxy S20 comes with a gigantic 6.9-inch QHD display that offers a pixel density of 511ppi. Furthermore, the device can be had in various configurations with RAM of up to 16GB and storage up to 512GB. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is backed by a humongous 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 45W.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra boasts of a quad rear camera with a 108MP sensor, a 48MP telephoto sensor, 12MP wide-angle sensor, and a depth camera. The front camera/selfie camera is a 40MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. As far as pricing is concerned, Galaxy S20 5G will start from $999, the Galaxy S20 5G from $1,599 and the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G from $1,399.