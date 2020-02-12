Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra Release Date, Price and Specs

Samsung announced not one, but three Galaxy S20 smartphones yesterday. If you’re confused about which of those three phones to buy, we have you covered with our detailed specs and price comparison of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

All the Galaxy S20 devices feature 120Hz Super AMOLED screens, Snapdragon 865 processor (Exynos 990 in some markets), glass-and-metal bodies with IP68 certification, microSD card slots, and stereo speakers. They also feature fast charging, fast wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. However, there are subtle differences between their screen sizes, camera setups, and battery capacities, and we’ve listed detailed specs of each of them below.

Samsung Galaxy 20 Specs IP Certification IP68 (up to 1.5m for 30 minutes) Weight 163g Display 6.2-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1440), 563ppi Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display 120Hz, HDR10+ Certified, Always On Display, 240Hz Touch Refresh Rate Gorilla Glass 6 1200 nits brightness Chipset 7nm Exynos 990 (International variant) 7nm Snapdragon 865 (China, Japan, U.S.) RAM 8GB LPDDR5 RAM (LTE Model) 12GB LPDDR5 RAM (5G Model) Storage 128GB UFS 3.0 MicroSDXC card slot (up to 1TB) Camera Primary: 12MP (1/1.7-inch), F1.8 1.8μm pixels Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS Second: 64MP, F2.0, 3x Hybrid Telephoto, PDAF, OIS Third: 12MP, F2.2, 13mm Ultrawide-Angle, Autofocus, Super Steady Video [email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps video recording Single Shot, Panorama, Portrait HDR10+ video recording, Dual video recording Auto HDR, Live Focus Front Camera 10MP (1/3.2-inch), F2.2 aperture, 26mm wide-angle lens, Dual Pixel PDAF [email protected]/60fps, [email protected] video recording Battery 4000mAh 15W fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, 9W reverse wireless charging 25W fast USB PD 3.0 PPS wired charging Connectivity USB-C 3.2 A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.0 with LE, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, SBC 4G LTE, 5G (in some markets), NFC Software Android 10 One UI 2.1 Software Features Samsung Pay AR Emoji

Samsung Galaxy 20+ Specs IP Certification IP68 (up to 1.5m for 30 minutes) Weight 186g Display 6.7-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1440), 525ppi Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display 120Hz, HDR10+ Certified, Always On Display, 240Hz Touch Refresh Rate Gorilla Glass 6 1200 nits brightness Chipset 7nm Exynos 990 (International variant) 7nm Snapdragon 865 (China, Japan, U.S.) RAM 8GB LPDDR5 RAM (LTE Model) 12GB LPDDR5 RAM (5G Model) Storage 128GB (LTE Model) 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.0 (5G Models) MicroSDXC card slot (up to 1TB) Camera Primary: 12MP (1/1.7-inch), F1.8 1.8μm pixels Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS Second: 64MP, F2.0, 3x Hybrid Telephoto, PDAF, OIS Third: 12MP, F2.2, 13mm Ultrawide-Angle, Autofocus, Super Steady Video Fourth: 0.3MP 3D ToF [email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps video recording Single Shot, Panorama, Portrait HDR10+ video recording, Dual video recording Auto HDR, Live Focus Front Camera 10MP (1/3.2-inch), F2.2 aperture, 26mm wide-angle lens, Dual Pixel PDAF [email protected]/60fps, [email protected] video recording Battery 4500mAh 15W fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, 9W reverse wireless charging 25W fast USB PD 3.0 PPS wired charging Connectivity USB-C 3.2 A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.0 with LE, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, SBC 4G LTE, 5G (in some markets), NFC Software Android 10 One UI 2.1 Software Features Samsung Pay AR Emoji

Samsung Galaxy 20 Ultra Specs IP Certification IP68 (up to 1.5m for 30 minutes) Weight 222g Display 6.9-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1440), 511ppi Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display 120Hz, HDR10+ Certified, Always On Display, 240Hz Touch Refresh Rate Gorilla Glass 6 1200 nits brightness Chipset 7nm Exynos 990 (International variant) 7nm Snapdragon 865 (China, Japan, U.S.) RAM 12GB/16GB LPDDR5 RAM (LTE & 5G Models) Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.0 MicroSDXC card slot (up to 1TB) Camera Primary: 108MP (1/1.33-inch), F1.8 aperture, 26mm lens 0.8μm pixels Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS Second: 48MP (1/2-inch), F2.0, 10x Hybrid Telephoto, PDAF, OIS Third: 12MP, F2.2, 13mm Ultrawide-Angle, Autofocus, Super Steady Video [email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps video recording Single Shot, Panorama, Portrait HDR10+ video recording, Dual video recording Auto HDR, Live Focus Front Camera 40MP (1/2.6-inch), F2.2 aperture, 26mm wide-angle lens, PDAF, Auto HDR [email protected]/60fps, [email protected] video recording Battery 5000mAh 15W fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, 9W reverse wireless charging 45W fast USB PD 3.0 PPS wired charging Connectivity USB-C 3.2 A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.0 with LE, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, SBC 4G LTE, 5G (in some markets), NFC Software Android 10 One UI 2.1 Software Features Samsung Pay AR Emoji

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Price

The Galaxy S20 phones are going to be heftily priced, thanks to all those ultra-high-end specifications. The Galaxy S20 starts with a price of $999.99 for the 5G model. The Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra are priced at $1,199.99 and $1,399.99, respectively, for 5G variants.

The 512GB variants of the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra are priced at $1,349.99 and $1,599.99, respectively. The LTE variants of the devices are expected to cost $100 cheaper than the 5G variants.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Release Date

All the Galaxy S20 smartphones are available for a reservation right now in the US. Pre-orders will start on February 21. The phones will start hit retail store shelves from March 6, 2020.

There are plenty of Galaxy S20 smartphones to choose from, and then there are available in LTE and 5G variants to choose from. You can also choose the storage capacity on the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Which Galaxy S20 phone do you plan on buying this year? Do let us know in the comments section below!