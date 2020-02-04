Poco X2 With Quad Camera, Snapdragon 730G Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 15,999($225)

Xiaomi’s standalone brand Poco has finally pulled the wraps from its latest offering, the Poco X2. The Poco X2 is expected to be priced at $225 and seems to offer a lot for the money. Poco launched the X2 more than a year after launching Poco F1.

The Poco X2 comes equipped with a 120Hz 6.67-inch display that offers a resolution of 2500 x 1080. Furthermore, the display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Typically display units with higher refresh rates help enhance the gaming experience. Poco X2 is powered by gaming-centric Snapdragon 730G paired with up to 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, the device offers up to 256GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

Camera options on the Poco X2 include a quad-camera unit on the back and dual camera unit on the front. The rear camera is made up of 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP super macro lens, 2MP depth of field lens. Meanwhile, the front camera consists of a 20MP+20MP camera setup housed inside a punch hole. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the side.

The Poco X2 comes with the usual bevy of connectivity features including dual-SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, IR blaster and Wi-Fi 5. Backing the device is a 4,500mAh battery that supports 27W charging. At this point in time, Poco X2 is exclusive to the Indian market. It is available in three variants, the 6GB+64GB is priced at Rs 15,999 ($225), the 6GB+128GB is priced at Rs 16,999($240) and the top of the line 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999 ($282).

[via Poco]