Reference to Google Pixel 5 Found in AOSP Code

As with every year, Google will pull the wraps from its Pixel series later this year. The company is expected to launch Pixel 4a and Pixel 5. Thanks to rumor mills we know a fair share about Pixel 4a, however, nothing leaked about Pixel 5. Now a reference to Pixel 5 has been unearthed on AOSP code.

The details about code are immaterial, what is interesting is the version numbers associated with the code. For instance, the note mentions “Pixel 4 at 4.14” and “Pixel 5 with 4.19.” The Linux numbers used by Android is generated and shared by Qualcomm.

Previously, we have learned about three codenames associated with Google Pixel. The Sunfish most likely hints at Pixel 4a while the Redfin and Bramble refer to Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL. The device codenamed Bramble has been seen using 4.19 kernel version for Pixel 5. In all likelihood, the Bramble is the Pixel 5. All said and done, we can be pretty sure that Google is working on Pixel 5 and the device might be unveiled sooner than expected.

One of the reports claimed that Google will offer only one Pixel device this year and this will be the Pixel 4a. However, the latest references on the AOSP code contradict the report and hint at Pixel 5. Thanks to renders, we have seen how Pixel 4A looks like. As far as specifications are concerned, the Pixel 4a is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, 5.7-inch display, 4GB of RAM and a single(!) 12.2MP camera. Off-course these are all just rumors and presumably, the Pixel will come with slightly different specs.

