Oppo Find X2 with 3K, 120Hz Display Will Be Launched on March 6

Smartphone manufacturers are forced to launch their devices in separate events after MWC was canceled due to coronavirus. Oppo has announced that it will launch the latest flagship Find X2 on Friday, March 6.

Oppo’s Find X series debuted in 2018. The debutant Oppo Find X touted a pop-up selfie camera which was a novelty back in those days. In the recent past, Oppo seems to have neglected the Find X series and instead focussed on another lineup. Now the company seems to be finally back with Find X2.

Oppo’s marketing VP Brian Shen has tweeted that the upcoming device will come with a 3K display. At this point in time, we are not sure whether he was referring to a QHD display or perhaps the device comes with a display that offers 300 pixels resolution. Most importantly, the Oppo X2 is expected to come equipped with a 12GHz panel. Displays with higher refresh rates offer a better gaming experience.

Thanks to rumors and leaks, we already know what to expect from the upcoming Find X2. The device is expected to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 865, 1256GB internal storage, triple rear camera setup, and a 32MP front-facing camera. Oppo Find X2 will be backed by a 4,065mAh battery which can be charged via USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device will run Android 10 out of the box.

The listing has also leaked pricing details, however, we are not sure if they are accurate. According to a Vietnamese site, Oppo Find X2 will cost an equivalent of $1,726. Oppo Find X2 launch event will be live-streamed at 4.30 a. ET on March 6.