Nokia 5.2 Leak Hints at Quad Camera Setup, Waterdrop Display Notch

HMD Global has already sent out invites for MWC 2020. As expected the company is launching new smartphones at the event one of which has featured in leaks. Evan Blass has posted pictures of the new Nokia smartphone with the codename “Captain America.” Blass says that the image could be of the Nokia 5.2.

As you can see in the picture above, the rear camera unit is circular in shape. The four camera lenses are arranged in such a way that it looks like Captain America’s shield. And this is the reason why the device is codenamed, Captain America. On the front, the device features a waterdrop notch display.

That apart the remaining specifications of the device are kept under the wraps. However, Blass has specified that the device will offer 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Lastly, he also claims that the device will be priced at $180 and will go on sale on March 4. This time around MWC will be held on February 23 in Barcelona and perhaps the new device will be launched at MWC.

The Nokia 5.1 offers a larger 5.5-inch 18:9 HD+ display. The switch to a taller display means the fingerprint scanner has been moved to the back. Other specs include a 2GHz MediaTek octa-core processor, 2/3GB RAM, and 16/32GB storage. The rear camera sports a 16MP sensor along with an 8MP selfie shooter.

Our Take

HMD Global was initially successful in resurrecting Nokia. The sales figured soared in 2018 and the company was quick to refresh their devices with newer models. However, the sales took a plunge in 2019 as HMD strives to reach break-even. HMD Global has a good presence in the European market and is trying to establish itself in the U.S market.

[via Twitter]