Motorola Launches Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus in the U.S.

Motorola has launched two new G Series devices. The company has pulled the wraps from Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus. Both the devices will be available in the U.S. and Canadian markets. It is worth noting that Motorola is not following numerical series and is calling the device Moto G Power instead of Moto G8 Power.

Moto G Power Features and Specifications

The Moto G Power comes equipped with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display and a punch-hole front-facing camera. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. As expected the Moto G Power is backed by a humongous 5,000mAh battery which is rated to last for three days of use. Meanwhile, the fingerprint sensor is placed in the Motorola logo at the back.

On the imaging front, the Moto G Power comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists of 16MP main sensor, 2MP macro, and 8MP ultra-wide sensor.

Moto G Stylus Features and Specifications

The Moto G Stylus features a 6.4-inch FHD+ display. It shares processor, RAM with the Moto G Power. However, the G Stylus offers 128GB of internal storage coupled with 4GB of RAM. Furthermore, the device also comes with a stylus pen which has to be removed manually. Moving on, the Moto G Stylus also comes with the triple rear camera setup. However, the setup consists of 48MP main camera, 16MP action camera with a 117-degree field of view. Motorola is offering a button that will let users toggle between regular video and action cam mode.

As far as pricing is concerned, Moto G Power retails at $249.99 while the G Stylus commands a slight premium at $299.99.