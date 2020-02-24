Huawei’s Latest MatePad Pro 5G Is Powered by Kirin 990 5G, Offers Reverse Wireless Charging

Huawei has pulled the wraps from its latest 5G offering the Huawei MatePad Pro. The original MatePad Pro was released last year in China. However, the global variant comes with support for 5G and will stack up against the likes of Apple iPad Pro.

The MatePad Pro comes with a 10.8-inch AMOLED display that offers a resolution of 2560×1600. Powering the device is a HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G paired to either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, the MatePad Pro 5G offers a choice between 128GB, 256GB, 512GB. Furthermore, you can extend the storage via a nano memory card slot.

Designwise the MatePad Pro 5G looks very elegant with no visible antenna lines. The alloy frame and rounded corners add to the sleekness. Imaging options include an 8-megapixel punch-hole selfie camera on the front. Also present is a 13-megapixel rear camera. It seems like Huawei wanted to reduce the bezels and thus choose to go with a smartphone inspired punch hole camera. Audio features include 4xspeakers and a USB-C audio port.

Huawei has fitted the MatePad Pro 5G with a 7,250mAh battery. Most importantly the device supports wireless charging of up to 27W and wired charging of up to 40W. Thats not all, the tablet offers reversible wireless charging at speeds of up to 7.5W. As far as accessories are concerned, Huawei sells keyboard folio, and stylus separately. It is worth noting that Smart Keyboard is priced at $140 and looks somewhat similar to Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio.

The M-Pencil magnetically attaches to MatePad Pro and is capable of charging itself. Huawei claims that you can use M-Pencil for 10 hours with only 10 minutes of charging. Despite all the bells and whistles, the MatePad Pro seemingly fails on one aspect. Even after paying a premium MatePad Pro users will not have access to Google Play. This means you need to extensively rely on third-party app stores to install the apps or sideload the same.

Huawei MatePad Pro Pricing and Availability

The Huawei MatePad Pro price starts at €549($549) for the 6GB/128GB WiFi variant, the 8GB RAM/256GB storage WiFi model is priced at €749 ($812) and is bundled with M-Pencil and a leather case. The LTE 6GB RAM/128GB WiFi variant is priced at 599€ ($650) while the 8GB RAM/256GB LTE is priced at 699€ ($758). Huawei has priced the MatePad Pro 5G (8GB RAM/256GB Storage) at 799€ ($867) while the top of the line 8GB RAM/512GB storage variant is priced at 949€($1030). That being said, Huawei is yet to reveal MatePad Pro availability details.