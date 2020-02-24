Huawei Mate Xs Foldable Smartphone Brings Faster Processor, Better Display

Huawei has unveiled its second-generation foldable smartphone, the Mate Xs, even though the MWC 2020 was canceled. The new phone brings improvements to the processor, the build, and the foldable screen itself. The company has announced its pricing and color variants as well.

Hot on the heels of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung’s second foldable-screen phone, Huawei has launched its second foldable smartphone. The Huawei Mate Xs brings two major improvements compared to last year’s foldable-screen phone from the company: a newer processor and a more durable design.

Huawei Mate Xs Features, Specifications

The Huawei Mate Xs has the same screen, an 8-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2480×2200 pixels, from the Mate X. It can fold into a 6.6-inch screen (2480×1148 pixels) on the front and a 6.38-inch screen on the rear. The company claims that the structure of the screen has been improved which makes it up to 80% stronger. The Falcon Wing hinge is better, too, feeling smoother and more stable.

The cameras have been kept unchanged from the Mate X, and the Mate Xs still features a quad-camera setup on the rear. There’s a 40MP (1/1.7-inch, F1.8) unit with PDAF as its primary camera. There’s an 8MP (F2.4) 2x optical zoom telephoto camera and a 16MP (F2.2) ultrawide-angle camera. There’s a 3D ToF camera as well.

Unfortunately, the phone still can’t record 4K 60fps videos even with its newer processor. The same quad-camera setup can be used to capture selfies, thanks to the part of the screen that’s folded towards the rear.

On the inside, the phone features the newer Kirin 990 5G chipset, which has two Cortex-A76 CPU cores clocked at 2.86GHz, two Cortex-A76 CPU cores clocked at 2.36GHz, and four Cortex-A55 CPU cores clocked at 1.95GHz. This is the same processor that’s used in the Mate 30 series of smartphones. There is 8GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.0 storage.

The Mate Xs runs an Android 10-based EMUI 10 operating system, but it lacks Google’s Play Store. Users will have to make do with Huawei’s App Gallery, which has access to apps and games. The foldable phone has 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB 3.0 Type-C connectivity. GPS and IR port are present as well.

The phone has a capacitive fingerprint reader on the side, and it is powered by a combined battery capacity of 4500mAh. The Huawei Mate Xs supports 55W fast charging through the SuperCharge technology.

Huawei Mate Xs Pricing & Availability

The Huawei Mate Xs is priced at €2,499 for European markets. It will be available in just one color: Interstellar Blue. Huawei has still not unveiled its launch date, though.