Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Sales Lower Than Expected, Coronavirus Likely Cause

Samsung announced the Galaxy S20 series earlier this month and the device went on sale yesterday. A new report from Korea claims that the initial sale of Galaxy S20 Series was lackluster and less than what Samsung had expected.

The Korean Herald claims that Samsung sold 70,800 units of the Galaxy S20 series in Korea, a figure that is much less than that for the Galaxy S10 series. Last year, Samsung had sold a staggering 140,000 units of the Galaxy S10 and 220,000 Galaxy Note 10 on the first day. Typically the sales peak in the first few days of the release.

South Korean Telecom companies have blamed coronavirus and said that fewer people visited offline stores. Some say that the higher price tag of Galaxy S20 is o be blamed. It is worth noting that the Galaxy S20 base variant is priced at $1,044 in South Korea while the top of the line Galaxy S20 Ultra is priced at $1,314.

That being said it is still very premature to badge the Galaxy S20 series as a failure. In all likelihood, the sales might spurt once coronavirus threat subdues. Recently Samsung issued a statement saying that it is working on the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera issue. The camera issue was discovered by reviewers and the company has acknowledged the same.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is powered by an Exynos 990 or a Snapdragon 856 depending on the region. On the imaging front, it offers a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor. Furthermore, the setup offers a 3x hybrid optical zoom and Super-Resolution Zoom of up to 30X.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD display. Its main highlight is the quad rear camera setup that includes a 108MP telephoto sensor. Selfie camera shapes up in the form of a 40MP sensor.

[via Korean Herald]