Google is Replacing Voice Search on Chrome (Android) Address Bar with Assistant

Google Assistant has received a slew of updates and new features in the recent past. The company is working on replacing Google Voice search with Google Assistant. In fact, Google is working on replacing the voice search function entirely.

Commits to Chromium Gerrit helps us understand what Google is trying to do. The first commit says that Google is bypassing voice search and routing it off to Assistant when used from the Chrome address bar. The second commit talks about a flag that can be used to enable the functionality. Once the feature is implemented, the Google app will launch Assistant whenever the user taps on the voice search button.

At this point in time, input to Chrome’s microphone will bring up the voice search function. However, the voice search function is outdated and offers limited functionality. Assistant integration into Chrome is expected to make voice search a breeze to use. The overall functionality should become much faster alongside an updated user interface.

In all likelihood, the new functionality will arrive on Chrome 85 which will be released later this year. Recently, Google Assistant added a command that allows users to delete accidental commands. All you need to do is say “Hey Google, that wasn’t for you.” Once done, your last command to Google will be deleted. This option is especially useful when you want to delete the command by using your voice. For instance, you can use this while using Google Assistant in the car or in similar use cases.

Google Assistant has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons. The company has been criticized for lack of privacy and accused of allowing contractors to listen to private conversations.

[via XDADevelopers]