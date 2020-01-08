Samsung Launches Rugged Galaxy XCover Pro with IP68, 4050mAh removable Battery

Samsung has a smartphone for literally every price point. They have a long history of rugged phones thanks to the Galaxy Active series. Now Samsung has launched the Galaxy XCover Pro. The latest from Samsung offers a slew of rugged features whilst packing an impressive 4,050mAh removable battery.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro boasts of IP69 water and dust resistance rating. Furthermore, the MILSTD 810G rating means that the device can withstand drops from up to 1.5 meters. Interestingly the Galaxy Xcover Pro doesn’t look like a typical rugged device. In fact, it almost looks like a Galaxy device with a rugged case. Moving on, the back of the device is textured to offer a better grip and weighs nearly 217 grams, which is not bad for a rugged device.

Samsung has opted for a punch-hole selfie camera at the front and a 6.3-inch infinity display. Being a rugged device it gets Wet Touch and Glove Mode. You also get to assign physical keys and map them to certain functions like turning on the flashlight. Under the hood lies an Octa-Core Exynos 9611 paired with 4GB of RAM. On the storage front, the device offers 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 512GB.

Imaging options on the Galaxy Xcover Pro include a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 25-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. Meanwhile, the selfie/front-facing camera shapes up in the form of a 13-megapixel sensor. The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro is currently available only in Finland and is priced at €499 ($558.) In all likelihood, the device will soon be available across Europe.

