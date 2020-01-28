New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Renders Surface along with Detailed Specifications

The rumor mills have been predicting quite a lot about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The device is getting a lot of attention as it is Samsung’s first clamshell phone with a foldable display. Once launched the Galaxy Z Flip will go at loggerheads with the new Moto Razr. Now a fresh set of Galaxy Z Flip renders along with detailed specification has surfaced.

The renders offer us a closer look at Samsung’s upcoming clamshell phone and also highlights features like side-mounted fingerprint sensor in detail. Samsung has been teasing about the clamshell phone since last year and finally, we might be able to see the Galaxy Z Flip in flesh. Earlier reports claimed that Galaxy Z Flip might be called Galaxy Fold 2.

The Samsung Galaxy Z seems to have borrowed major design elements from the Galaxy Fold. For instance, the hinge looks similar and thankfully there doesn’t seem to be any gap between the screen. As you can see in the renders, the fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side. Furthermore, the outward-facing OLED display can also be seen in the renders. Previously, it was claimed that the outward display will be an inch wide and enclosed within a layer of Gorilla Glass. The outward display will probably be useful to view notifications, time and other details without having to open the phone.

According to previous reports, the folding display was made of “Ultra-Thin Glass.” The latest report confirms the same and in all likelihood it will be much stronger than the Galaxy Fold F. Renders also reveal that the hole-punch display will be 6.7-inch in size, set at 22:9 aspect ratio and will offer FHD resolution. The Galaxy Z Flip is speculated to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and will feature a dual rear camera unit with a wide-angle lens.

If the specs are true, then the Galaxy Z Flip seems dated. The year-old processor, mediocre camera unit might end up becoming a deal-breaker. Lastly, a lot will depend on how well Samsung will price the Galaxy Z Flip.

[via Winfuture]