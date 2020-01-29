Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G Is the First Tablet to Support 5G Connectivity

Samsung has pulled the wraps from a 5G variant of Galaxy Tab S6 Tablet. The new Galaxy Tab S6 is the world’s first 5G tablet. It will go on sale in South Korea from tomorrow and is priced at KRW 999,900 ($850).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes powered by Snapdragon 855 and is paired with 6GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 128GB of storage. The 5G variant of Galaxy Tab S6 is available in only one storage variant. The biggest difference lies in the modem, the 4G variant comes equipped with X24 LTE while the new 5G model features Snapdragon X50 5G.

Other specifications include a 10.5-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display, a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f2.2 and a 5-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f2.0. Front camera shapes up in the form of an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f2.0 aperture. Audio features on the Tab S6 include four speakers by AKG and Dolby Atmos technology.

Backing the Galaxy Tab S6 is a 7040mAh battery. That apart the device also offers an in-display fingerprint sensor and runs on Android 9 Pie. Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab S6 also comes with an in-built S-Pen that snaps magnetically to the tablet and charges automatically. As an introductory offer, Samsung is giving away free Samsung Book Cover for those who purchase the Galaxy Tab S6 before March 31.

5G is designed to address network congestion faced by 4G networks. That apart, 5G is expected to be beneficial for IoT, smart cities and other data-driven industries. The average speed on the 5G network is in the range of 200-400 Mbps as opposed to 25 Mbps average speed on 4G networks.

