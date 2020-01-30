Rumors Suggests That OnePlus 8 May Support Wireless Charging

OnePlus 8 rumors are trickling in as we near launch. Now a fresh round of rumors suggests that OnePlus will finally add wireless charging on OnePlus 8. In the recent past, we have seen wireless charging on nearly all premium smartphones.

The wireless charger on the OnePlus 8 series has been confirmed by two sources. OnLeaks had first leaked wireless charging rumors which were then confirmed by @Samsung_News_. OnePlus has been offering a glass back from quiet some time, however, it still lacked wireless charging capabilities.

OnePlus users have been asking for wireless charging and IP rating. Wireless charger on OnePlus is long overdue and hopefully, the feature will arrive with OnePlus 8. Needless to say, the wireless charger is expected to increase the cost of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. Furthermore, OnePlus has joined the Wireless Power Consortium. Whenever companies intend to develop wireless charging for their products they join WPC, the same was the case with Oppo a year ago.

Rumor mills are already predicting a display with a 120Hz refresh rate on OnePlus 8 Pro. In fact, the leaked photo shows a menu titled “Screen refresh rate” and lists all the options including 120Hz. the picture also establishes that unlike Pixel 4, the OnePlus 8 Pro will not limit the display refresh rate. Furthermore, earlier renders claim that OnePlus will ditch the pop-up camera on the latest flagship.

Lastly, OnePlus is speculated to launch three new phones this year. The OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite. The Lite seems like a successor to OnePlus X, a budget OnePlus device that was launched in 2015.

[via Android Police]