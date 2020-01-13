Trademark Application from Xiaomi Confirms Pocophone F2 in the Making

Xiaomi is a household name when it comes to a budget device with class-leading specs. Last year the company launched Poco F1, a flagship device with an affordable price tag. Now a new trademark application hints at Pocophone F2. The newest budget flagship from Xiaomi is expected to be released in 2020.

Sadly the trademark application doesn’t include many details about Pocophone F2. It has no mention of hardware, features, price and launch date. It is worth noting that the Pocophone F1 launch happened a couple of months after the leaked trademark paperwork. In all likelihood, the Pocophone F2 might launch in the near future.

The budget smartphone war started with devices like Motorola Moto G. The Moto G was one of the first budget Android devices that offered the latest software and decent user experience. Until then, budget smartphones meant low specced bloatware running devices that failed to deliver. OnePlus tried the same with flagship devices and found its success. Xiaomi locked horns with OnePlus by creating a sub-brand and called it Poco.

The Poco F1 helped Xiaomi to establish themselves in overseas markets like Europe. Furthermore, the device screamed value for money and packed a Snapdragon 845 with 6GB RAM for under $300. the Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch 18.7:9 aspect ratio display which is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The Poco F1 arrived with a dual-camera setup at the rear. This consists of a primary 12MP f/1.9 shooter with 1.4um large pixels accompanied by a 5MP depth sensor.

Interestingly, the device is called Pocophone F1 in the international market while the device is badged as Poco F1 for the Indian market. Similarly, the upcoming device will be named Poco F2 in India while for the rest of the world it will be Pocophone F2.

