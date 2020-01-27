Poco X2 Is Set to Launch in India on February 4th

Xiaomi recently announced that Poco will be a standalone brand. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer had started Poco to offer an affordable flagship phone. Xiaomi was expected to come up with Pocophone F2, however, the company has announced Poco X2 in India. The new device will be launched on February 4 in India.

Poco took to twitter to announce the launch date. Furthermore, the tweet is accompanied by an image that highlights the display refresh rate on Poco X2 with a quirky subheading that reads “Smooth AF.” In all likelihood, the Poco X2 is a rebranded version of Xiaomi K30. Meanwhile, the Poco India site is laden with marketing terms like “seamless touch response” and “extreme refresh rate.”

Interestingly Xiaomi has also set up a micro-website that reminds people that they are using smartphones with a 60Hz display. This also means that Poco X2 will arrive with a 120Hz display. As far as the camera is concerned, X2 is speculated to offer a quad-camera rear setup and a dual selfie camera on the front.

That apart Poco has not revealed much about the new X2. However, the image on the Poco website hints that the X2 might, after all, borrow some design cues from Redmi K30. The bottom of the device features three vents for speaker grill, mic, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Thanks to Geekbench listing we already know that Poco X2 might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and run Android 10 out of the box.

Earlier this month, Xiaomi announced that Poco will be treated like a standalone brand. Perhaps this is because phones like the Redmi K20 Pro and Poco F1 are positioned similarly and are likely to compete with each other. Oppo tasted success by spinning off Realme as a separate entity and maybe Xiaomi is trying to do the same with Poco.

[via Poco]