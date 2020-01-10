OnePlus Teases New Screen Technology for Concept One Smartphone

OnePlus is teasing a new concept smartphone at CES2020. The Concept One smartphone comes with a disappearing camera. As expected the smartphone maker has now revealed yet another feature of Concept One. OnePlus says it is teasing a new“screen technology” which will be put to display on January 13th at an event in Shenzhen, China.

OnePlus is not exactly revealing what the new screen technology is all about. The company has shared an image that looks like several layers of glass panel stacked on each other. In my opinion, OnePlus is hinting at a new type of display with no bezels or notches, but again it is just a wild guess.

It is also quite possible that OnePlus is hinting at a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate is the number of times a TV refresh per second. Typically higher refresh rate will help during gameplay and enhance the overall viewing experience. If OnePlus decides to offer 120Hz refresh rates then it might do so on a Pro version of the device. Going by the invite, the new display might just be a cosmetic element.

Last week, OnePlus boasted about an invisible camera for its concept smartphone. The “invisible camera” sounds gimmicky, however, it seems like a neat trick to conceal ugly camera lens that protrudes from smartphones. Apparently the camera effect is created by using an electrochromic sheet of glass which will cover rear-facing cameras. The glass can switch between opaque to transparent with the help of an electrical signal. This also means that OnePlus doesn’t have to use mechanical covers or a motorized mechanism to hide the camera lens.

Are you curious about OnePlus’ new concept smartphone? Feel free to chime in.