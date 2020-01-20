Alleged Leaked Pictures of OnePlus 8 Pro Shows Off 120Hz Screen Refresh Settings

As we step into the new year, rumors about the OnePlus 8 are trickling in. We already know that the OnePlus 8 Pro will come equipped with a display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. Now a new picture showing screen resolution settings on alleged OnePlus 8 Pro has appeared.

The leaked photo shows a menu titled “Screen refresh rate” and lists all the options including 120Hz. It seems like the device in question is pre-production. Furthermore, the picture also establishes that unlike Pixel 4, the OnePlus 8 Pro will not limit the display refresh rate. Furthermore, earlier renders claim that OnePlus will ditch the pop-up camera on the latest flagship. As you can notice, the device in the leaked photo comes with. Punch-hole display notch.

We are not sure as to how many models OnePlus will release this year. The rumor mills are also pointing at OnePlus 8 “Lite.” In all likelihood, the company might reserve a 120Hz refresh rate for the Pro model whilst retaining the 90Hz panel on the other models. It is worth noting that 90Hz on the OnePlus 7 Pro is absolutely stunning and 120Hz display is expected to further improve gaming performance.

As mentioned earlier, OnePlus is likely to launch three models. The OnePlus 8 Lite seems like a replacement for mid-segment OnePlus X. However, the company might also choose to name the device as OnePlus X2. That being said, a budget OnePlus device is likely on the cards. All the new OnePlus devices will most likely be powered by Snapdragon 865 and will be launched in the first half of this year.

[via True-Tech]