Huawei P40 Pro Leak Hints at Five-Lens Camera Unit, Ceramic Body

Thanks to Evleaks we now have a fair idea of how Huawei’s next flagship would look like. Evan Blass says that the phone pictured above is P40 Pro and it will come with ceramic construction. Also noticeable is the curved glass on the front and at the back.

On the design front, the notch-less display houses selfie camera in a hole-punch cutout. As expected there is no 3.5mm audio jack and instead, you will find USB-C port alongside speaker at the bottom. Meanwhile, the power button and the volume rockers are placed on the right spline of the phone.

The Huawei P40 Pro’s back panel is fitted with a gigantic five-camera setup. Also present is a Leica branded lens. A closer look reveals a periscope telephoto lens with 240mm focal length. Yesterday another leak hinted at a four-camera setup on P40 Pro. In all likelihood, the company will launch three models of P40 Pro and the top-end variant will get the five camera setup.

The Huawei P40 Pro will offer 10x Optical Zoom while the P40 is expected to offer 5X Optical Zoom. Moreover, the P40 Pro is speculated to come with a dedicated macro cam and a 3D ToF sensor. Meanwhile, the Huawei P40 is likely to feature a 17mm ultra-wide paired with a standard 80mm telephoto lens.

As far as resolution is concerned, the Huawei P40 is expected to feature a 52-Megapixel primary camera, 40-Megapixel cine camera, and an 8-Megapixel tele-camera. Despite all the class-leading features, Huawei might have to launch the flagship device without Google Services. This will have no bearing on the Chinese market, however, Huawei’s prospects in European markets might be dented. It is worth noting that last year Huawei was forced to launch Mate 30 Pro without Google Services.

[via Evleaks, GSMArena]