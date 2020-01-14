Samsung Galaxy S20+ Hands-On Video Leaked; Confirms 120Hz Display, No Headphone Jack

A recent leak has already made us familiar with what to expect from the upcoming Galaxy S20 series. Now a hands-on video by XDADevelopers shows off the upcoming Samsung Galaxy flagship in full glory. It also confirms that all three models in the Galaxy S20 series will offer a display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Interestingly, the Galaxy S20 will come fitted with a display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is likely to offer a choice between a higher refresh rate or a higher resolution. This also means that the 120Hz refresh rate will be available only at FHD+. If you switch to higher resolutions then the refresh rate will be capped at 60Hz.

The video also establishes that Samsung is using an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. It is not clear whether the company is using the same sensor as in the current generation or opting for a new sensor. On the hardware front, the device is expected to bake in up to 12GB of RAM and internal storage of 128GB. Needless to say, you will be able to opt for larger storage options. As always, the Galaxy S20 series will be powered by Exynos 990 in some regions and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 in other.

According to the report, Samsung is likely to offer a 4,500mAh battery which will support 25W fast charging. Furthermore, Samsung is expected to ditch 3.5mm audio jack like it did on the Galaxy Note 10. If it turns out to be true, then the S20 will be the first S-series device to ditch the 3.5mm jack. As always, more leaks will keep trickling as we near the Samsung Galaxy S20 launch.

[via XDADevelopers]