Twitter Fixes Android Bug That Could Allow Hackers to Take Control of Accounts

Twitter has fixed a bug on its Android app. The bug could have potentially allowed hackers to hijack accounts and access private information. Needless to say, the attacker could also take control and send tweets from your handle.

Prior to the fix, through a complicated process involving the insertion of malicious code into restricted storage areas of the Twitter app, it may have been possible for a bad actor to access information (e.g., Direct Messages, protected Tweets, location information) from the app.

According to Twitter, the bug employed a fairly complicated process to insert a bad actor. However, the company is not sure if anyone has exploited this bug and is exercising caution by fixing the bug. Twitter has sprung in action and is proactively contacting accounts that could have been compromised. Furthermore, they are also helping account holders to protect their accounts.

Thankfully the bug doesn’t affect the iOS Twitter app. Meanwhile, if you get instructions from Twitter follow them and ensure that your app is updated to the latest version. That apart you can also contact Twitter’s Data Protection Office and get help.

Our Take

Things start going berserk when Twitter accounts belonging to celebrities or political figures are hacked. One can even incite violence and disturb a peaceful country. Well, even Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Twitter was hacked and the hacker claimed to have his Social Security Number. Twitter also introduced a new way to use 2FA and hopefully, this should help curb hacking to a certain level.