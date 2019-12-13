Samsung Backtracks and Says It Has Not Sold 1-Million Galaxy Fold

Samsung has been caught lying through its teeth. In a recent statement to Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, Samsung said that 1 million Galaxy Folds have been sold. Now the company has backtracked and clarified that it has not sold 1 million Galaxy Folds. However, it has also declined from mentioning the Galaxy Fold units sold.

Samsung Electronics President Sohn Young took part in the TechCrunch Disrupt in Berlin. He claimed in his speech that there are more than one million Galaxy Fold phones out there. The figures are very doubtful, especially since Fold costs $2000 and has had a bumpy start. Reviewers reported about faulty design and Samsung delayed the launch and took some time to sort out the kinks.

The Samsung executive claims that he confused the sales figures with companies initial internal sales target. In other words, Samsung has not sold a million units of Galaxy Fold. On the other hand, the launched was delayed and the Fold has launched just a couple of months ago. The front display on Samsung Galaxy Fold measures in at 4.6 inches and the inside display, when completely opened, is a 7.3-inch “Infinity Flex” display. And it appears that the phone does indeed unfold completely flat when it’s opened.

There is a 7nm processor under the hood, and the Galaxy Fold will have 12GB of RAM. It has 512GB of built-in storage. There are two batteries, one on each side of the folding phone. There are six cameras in total: Three in the back, two on the inside, and one on the front (when the phone is closed).

