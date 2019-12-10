Samsung Galaxy S11 Battery Certification Confirms 4,500mAh Battery

We recently saw the batteries of the Samsung Galaxy S11e and the Galaxy S11+ appear on certification. Now the battery of regular Samsung Galaxy S11 has been spotted. The Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S11’s battery bears the model number EB-BG985ABY which corroborates with the device model number i.e SM-G985. You can also see the image of a battery and the minimal capacity is written as 4,370mAh while the typical value is listed as 4,500mAh. It is worth noting that the S10 comes with a 3,400mAh battery which means the Galaxy S11 battery will be a significant upgrade.

Needless to say, the Galaxy S11 is expected to be driven by a powerful processor. Furthermore, it is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. As far as the processor is concerned, the Galaxy S11 is expected to arrive with Exynos 9830/ Snapdragon 865 depending on the region.

On the storage front, the Galaxy S11 is likely to offer 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.0 storage. There is also a rumor that the new Galaxy S11 will sport a 108MP camera sensor. The battery image offers limited information, however, previous reports have hinted at a 25W fast charging support.

In the recent past, Samsung has been offering larger batteries on its Galaxy lineup. For instance, the Galaxy M30 packs in an impressive 6,000mAh battery. It looks like Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus will sport the biggest battery to be found on a Samsung flagship phone.

